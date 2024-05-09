RMR Wealth Builders Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $81.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

