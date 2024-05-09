RMR Wealth Builders Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RMR Wealth Builders cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.1% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $204.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

