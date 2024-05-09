Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at UBS Group

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

RVLV stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $21.66. 1,110,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,176. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

