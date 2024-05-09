Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $85.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 277.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRTA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Prothena stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $22.00. 634,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,586. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the third quarter worth $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 58.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

