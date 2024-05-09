Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $195.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $197.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

