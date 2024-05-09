Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GCOW. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

