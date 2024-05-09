Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,567 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLCB opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

