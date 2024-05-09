Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.11 Million Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,466 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.24% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 169,329 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,391,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $972,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $45.53 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $69.09. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

