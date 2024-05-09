Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after buying an additional 481,725 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,605,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $2,940,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $140.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $170.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 248.70%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.