Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.89 Million Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,878 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 342,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $742,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.62 on Thursday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1723 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

