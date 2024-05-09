Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,852,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,703,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND opened at $44.66 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

