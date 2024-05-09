Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Steven J. Frisch Sells 2,554 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) insider Steven J. Frisch sold 2,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $271,030.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,304,907.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PLXS opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.02. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $114.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 47,762 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,667,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 991,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,040,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Plexus by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 954,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,248,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Plexus by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 484,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,011,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

