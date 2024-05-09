Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LLY traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $771.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $761.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $674.88. The stock has a market cap of $733.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.27, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.