Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,463.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SDY stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.64. 246,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,204. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $131.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

