Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New $366,000 Investment in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 635,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,996,000 after acquiring an additional 371,913 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 746.3% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 246,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 217,792 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,573,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 199,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 34,883 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,374,000 after purchasing an additional 31,609 shares during the period.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
ICSH traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 655,993 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
