Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XHB traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,889. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $111.96.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

