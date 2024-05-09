Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 373,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,187,000 after buying an additional 89,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.15. 1,386,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.85 and its 200-day moving average is $188.89. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $205.77. The company has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.