Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total transaction of $3,054,289.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,608 shares in the company, valued at $24,011,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,630,972 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock traded up $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $576.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,464. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $575.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $220.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

