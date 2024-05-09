Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,905 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 0.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 347,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,736,000 after acquiring an additional 98,712 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 31,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,891,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,245,467. The firm has a market cap of $486.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $61.65.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

