Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,422,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,858. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
