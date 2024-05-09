Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COPX. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,064,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of COPX stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $48.06.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

