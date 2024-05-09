Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,053,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,537,000 after acquiring an additional 325,564 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AES by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 355,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $5,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.08.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

