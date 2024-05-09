Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $1.30 Million in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLK. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,735,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $6,522,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 73.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 403,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 171,395 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.88 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $26.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $68.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.80 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. Analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OLK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

