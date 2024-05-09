Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $451,000 Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,384 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

Insider Activity

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 123.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.