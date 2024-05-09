Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 price target (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $875.00 to $860.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $889.00.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $853.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $877.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $767.06. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $424.36 and a 12-month high of $956.17.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,715,971.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $84,715,971.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,792 shares of company stock worth $23,173,771 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

