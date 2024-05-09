Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Posted by on May 9th, 2024

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWYFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 77.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 19,768 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Chewy by 124.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 70,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chewy by 101.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,518,000 after buying an additional 1,751,131 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $455,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 5.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Stock Performance

Chewy stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.91. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $40.78.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHWY

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,993 shares of company stock worth $1,067,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.