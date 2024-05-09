Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,356,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 67,702 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 36,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,637,000 after buying an additional 107,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 101.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $127.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average is $65.74.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 135.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AAP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAP

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.