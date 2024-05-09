Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $214.50

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 214.50 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 212 ($2.66), with a volume of 585550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.60).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Petershill Partners from GBX 247 ($3.10) to GBX 256 ($3.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.51) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 188.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 170.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130,000.00%.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

