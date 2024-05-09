Performa Ltd US LLC Sells 8,200 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Performa Ltd US LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Performa Ltd US LLC owned 0.28% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 139,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $28.56. 54,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,026. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.34. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $29.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1511 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

