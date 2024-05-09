Performa Ltd US LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 2.8% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Performa Ltd US LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $143,042,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $72,530,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,620,000 after buying an additional 1,002,069 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,233,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after buying an additional 686,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,870,000 after purchasing an additional 524,331 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.68. The company had a trading volume of 73,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,186. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.69. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $60.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.