Performa Ltd US LLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Performa Ltd US LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,211 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises about 0.3% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,228.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 263,968 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 19,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 992,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,507,004. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.96.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

