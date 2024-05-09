PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.9% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.6% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 780.2% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 40,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.42.

PEP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.05. 283,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,606,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $244.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

