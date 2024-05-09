Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $159.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 48.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

