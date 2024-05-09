Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

