OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OPK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of OPK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. 600,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,208,649. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $867.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.99 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,868,225 shares in the company, valued at $206,779,542.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,923,000 over the last three months. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 164.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 204,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 127,275 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OPKO Health by 6.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in OPKO Health by 30.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 45.0% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 540,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 167,860 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

