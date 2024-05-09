Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) VP Thomas Dare Sells 1,292 Shares of Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $31.32.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Republic International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Old Republic International by 1,069.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 526.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

