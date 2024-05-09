Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NCLH stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after buying an additional 269,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,691,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,361,000 after acquiring an additional 126,147 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,824,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,714.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 752,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after acquiring an additional 739,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

