Node AI (GPU) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $116.71 Million

Node AI (GPU) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, Node AI has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Node AI token can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002101 BTC on exchanges. Node AI has a total market cap of $116.71 million and $1.68 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Node AI launched on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,809,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,809,763 with 90,264,133 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 1.3662263 USD and is down -6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,327,711.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

