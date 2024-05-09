NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.60

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 11994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,751.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 3,236.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 409.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

