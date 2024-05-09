Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.44.

RNG stock opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $571.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $800,974. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 438.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

