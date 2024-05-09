Needham & Company LLC Cuts Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Price Target to $14.00

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.37% from the company’s previous close.

FNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNA opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Paragon 28 has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $787.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,339,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,692,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Paragon 28 by 91.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.