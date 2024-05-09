Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0543

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $26,302.77 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00093146 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00031526 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014478 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $48,452.97 or 0.77873222 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.