Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 802,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,394,000 after buying an additional 205,962 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $89.93. 4,853,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,841,199. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $105.52. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average of $92.76.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

