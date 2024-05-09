Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in Clorox by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $141.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,164. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $170.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.67.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

