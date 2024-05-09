Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,123,000 after buying an additional 276,327 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,985,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,614,000 after purchasing an additional 110,037 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,450,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,404,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.23. 49,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,394. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.99. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

