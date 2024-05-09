Mizuho Boosts United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $48.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRKS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE PRKS opened at $51.62 on Thursday. United Parks & Resorts has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $61.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 72.46% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $53,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,089.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $53,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,089.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron Surrett sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $57,865.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,139.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,165 shares of company stock worth $420,927. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

