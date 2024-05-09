Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $256.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.07. The company has a market cap of $384.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

