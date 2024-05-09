Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,463.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.56. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $131.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

