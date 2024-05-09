Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $941,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $167.24 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.11 and a 200-day moving average of $171.88. The company has a market capitalization of $153.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.20%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

