Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $431.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $422.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.97. The firm has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

